Do you know your limit? You can check it tonight DTA!

Annapolis Police Department’s educational program to combat drunk driving, Know Your Limit, will hold an event on Saturday, March 10, 2018 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. They are holding the event prior to St. Patrick’s Day to raise awareness regarding drunk driving. The Know Your Limit program has Annapolis police officers offering free breathalyzer tests and distributing literature concerning drunk driving and available alternatives in Annapolis. Officers will be located near the Market House for the March 10th event. This program was launched in 2016.

For this event they are also teaming up with the Annapolis Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) Coalition to educate people about binge drinking. According to the 2016 Maryland Young Adult Survey on Alcohol (MYSA) half of 18 to 25 year olds who drink are binge drinking and don’t realize it. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) binge drinking is associated with unintentional injuries, violence, and chronic diseases.

Most people are aware that Maryland law sets the legal blood alcohol content (BAC) for a driver below .08 percent, but even at BACs under a .08 drivers can show signs of impairment. However, many people might not realize how much alcohol, or more importantly how little alcohol it takes to reach a BAC of .08 percent. Officers on foot will educate passersby about impaired driving and ask them to participate in the program. Volunteer participants will be asked if they feel safe to drive a car, then they blow into a portable breathalyzer. Participants will be told what their BAC is and given an educational card with information on alcohol consumption and options to get home safely.

The Know Your Limit program is not intended as a scare tactic. Instead, it’s intended to provide an educational opportunity to encourage groups to designate a sober driver and make good choices. Officers receive a tremendous amount of positive responses to the program from both those tested and people walking by and asking about the program.

