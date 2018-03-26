Dana Schallheim: Dana Schallheim for Board of Education (Guest Column)

Dana Schallheim has a 30+ year history of volunteer work and serving her community. Her advocacy work ranges from social justice to helping children in need and repairing the environment. Highlights of her volunteer career include being named the ACLU of Mississippi’s Volunteer of the Year and leading a campaign through the Children’s Organ Transplant Association that raised $80,000. Presently, Dana volunteers often at her daughter’s public elementary school.

An at-home mom for the past seven years, Dana was formerly an energy consultant working on behalf of the Federal government and utility clients in support of energy efficiency and renewable energy programs. She has two degrees in business including an MBA she received in 2002 from the University of Brighton in England.

Called to serve, Dana hopes to bring a fresh voice and perspective to the AACPS Board of Education. Her goals include:

• Providing needed fiscal oversight and accountability;

• Supporting teachers, secretaries, and staff;

• Decreasing class size;

• Closing funding, programming, and staffing gaps, especially at schools serving low-income communities;

• Eliminating transportation inefficiencies; and,

• Aligning school start times with known data.

Dana and her husband of 10 years are raising their daughter in Severna Park.

Website: www.DanaforBOE.com, Facebook: www.facebook.com/DanaforBOE, Twitter: @DanaforBOE, Snail Mail: P.O. Box 187, Arnold, MD 21012

–Dana Schallheim

Note: Dana Schallheim is a candidate for the AACPS Board of Education for District 5 (Arnold, Severna Park, Millersville). We encourage all readers to learn all they can about the candidates that will appear on the ballot. Here is a link to Schallheim’s website.

