Daily News Brief | March 6, 2018

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today’s episode is sponsored by Sean O’Neill at RBC Wealth Management

Today…The Light House shelter residents will be displaced for another few days while crews work to remove the odor that caused an evacuation on Saturday. The Annapolis Harbormaster came under fire from a local resident and a few skeletons leaked from her closet. An audit shows that Maryland may have left $1.4 billion on the assessment table. Signs indicate that Amazon is looking hard at the DC region for their HQ2, and the MSP wants you! All that, plus a rant on the latest false threat to schools and your local weather forecast from George at DMV Weather!

The Daily News Brief is sponsored by Sean O’Neill at RBC Wealth Management.

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2018, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast