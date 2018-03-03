CYSO Annual Gala scheduled for March 17th

The CYSO hosts its annual gala on Saturday, March 17 with two concerts, silent auction, raffles and refreshments. Join us for a reception at 1:00pm and concert at 2:00 p.m. with the Concert Orchestra, String Orchestra, Preparatory Orchestra, Wind Ensemble, & Juior Flute Ensemble at St. John’s College Key Auditorium in Annapolis. The Gala continues with a 6:00pm reception and 7:30pm concert featuring the Senior Flute Ensemble & the Symphony, The evening concert features special guests Suzanne Karpov, Soprano; Jessica Renfro, Mezzo-soprano; Israel Lozano, Tenor; Gustavo Ahualli, Baritone; and Master of Ceremony: Jonathan Palevsky

Under the direction of music director Julien Benichou, a program of Spanish opera will include music from Bizet’s “Carmen” and “the Barber of Seville,” by Gioachino Rossini.

Tickets will be available from Brown Paper tickets for $45 and at the door for $55. Go to www.cysomusic.org to find tickets.

The Symphony Orchestra is composed of high school students from Central Maryland, and twice they have been invited to play at Carnegie Hall. The orchestra has played in side-by-side concerts with the St Petersburg State Symphony in St Petersburg, Russia and locally with the Londontown Symphony Orchestra. CYSO plans tours abroad for older students; they have played concerts in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, France, Italy, Russia, Ireland and Canada.

