Crownsville murder-suicide — FBI agent kills wife, turns gun on self

On March 7, 2018 at approximately 8:05 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Arundel Boulevard in Crownsville for a domestic assault in progress.

A 911 call was made from a citizen who stated that the victim asked her to call 911 because she was being threatened by her recently estranged husband.

Upon arrival officers located two victims outside the residence: an adult female, suffering from apparent stab wounds; and an adult male, suffering from apparent stab wounds and self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Fire Department personnel responded and pronounced both subjects deceased.

The female was identified as Donna Fisher, a 54 year-old female from the 500 block of Arundel Boulevard in Crownsville. The male was identified as David Raynor, a 52 year-old male from the 100 block of Stone Point Drive in Annapolis. Mr. Raynor has been identified as an employee with the Baltimore Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. The victims were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) where an autopsy will be completed to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Anyone with questions regarding the employment status of Mr. Raynor are asked to contact the Baltimore Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 410-277-6689.

Source : AACoPD

