Crosby welcomes Sara Honig as Director, Senior Strategist

Crosby Marketing Communications announced that Sarah Honig has joined the agency as a Director, Senior Strategist. She will play an important role in the company’s growing work with organizations that serve the military and veteran community, including Military OneSource, the Department of Defense’s flagship digital services platform that supports service members and their families across the globe.

Honig has deep communications agency and military-related experience, most recently serving as a Senior Director, Communications and Media Relations, at Reingold, where her clients included the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, and National Assessment Governing Board. She also developed and managed three U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs campaigns that were designed to decrease tobacco use among veterans, aide health informatics adoption in VA medical centers and recruit mental health professionals to join VA’s workforce. Prior to Reingold, Honig was the Director of Media & Agency Relations for the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools.

“From working with military organizations to having a depth of healthcare and education industry experience, Sarah’s insights will be valuable to our clients,” said Raymond Crosby, Crosby’s President & CEO. “Her qualifications are particularly well suited to help guide key strategic planning initiatives for our work with the Department of Defense and Military OneSource.”

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, and Nonprofits & Causes. The firm currently ranks #31 on O’Dwyer’s list of largest PR firms and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Solutions (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

Crosby was named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post in 2017 for achieving outstanding employee engagement, work-life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership. To learn more, visit www.crosbymarketing.com.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS