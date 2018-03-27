Crosby Marketing hires two new social media specialists

Crosby Marketing Communications continues to expand its social media expertise by adding Juliet O’Connor and Taylor Smith as Social Media Specialists. Both will focus on creating real-time content, managing social media channels and using analytics to optimize program performance.

O’Connor joins Crosby from Planit in Baltimore. She graduated from Towson University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and Marketing.

Smith joins Crosby from Nashville agency MP&F Public Relations, where she served in a variety of social media and public relations capacities. She graduated Cum Laude from High Point University, High Point, N.C., with a Bachelor of Arts in Strategic Communication.

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, and Nonprofits & Causes. The firm currently ranks #31 on O’Dwyer’s list of largest PR firms and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Solutions (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

Crosby was named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post in 2017 for achieving outstanding employee engagement, work-life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership. To learn more, visit www.crosbymarketing.com.

