Come explore Maryland Hall at ArtFest Open House

Maryland Hall’s ArtFest Open House is a day of creativity — featuring art demonstrations, music recitals, dance performances, exhibitions, hands-on activities and children’s crafts throughout the building. This FREE Open House showcases the arts at Maryland Hall like no other single day, attracting 800-1000 people of all ages. ArtFest is part of the Annapolis region’s Maryland Day activities and also includes free ice cream, popcorn, and face painting. Come spend your Sunday afternoon with Maryland Hall and find out what we are all about!

ArtFest Happenings, Hands-On Activities and Demonstrations for Kids & Adults:

Children’s Drama & Theater Showcase

Children’s Drama & Theater Showcase Monoprinting: Hands-on children’s art project

Digital Photo Booth: Take FREE digital photos and share with friends & family!

Music Together Chesapeake Demonstrations

The Maple Academy of Irish Dance: On stage Showcase

Handbuilding & Pottery Wheel Demonstrations

Pottery ‘Seconds Sale’

Glass Fusing Demonstration & ‘Seconds Sale’

Printmaking Demonstration

Drawing & Painting Demonstrations

Ballet Theater of Maryland Showcase

Belly Dancing Showcase and Mini Workshops

The Peabody Harp Ensemble Recital & Vocal Singing Showcase

Woodturning Demonstration

Yoga & Tai Chi Demonstrations

The Art of Meditation Presentation

Hip Hop, Tap and Ballroom Dancing Demonstrations

Exhibiting in the Galleries and around Maryland Hall : Glistening: Nature Mirrored in Video Art

: Glistening: Nature Mirrored in Video Art Food Trucks including SliderGirl and Truck of Deliciousness

Chick-Fil-A including the famous Cow and giveaway games

FREE Ice-Cream from Annapolis Ice Cream Company, Cow Tails and Caramel Creams from Maryland’s own Goetze’s Candy, Popcorn and Much More!

Maryland Hall is dedicated to “art for all”, providing lifelong, accessible engagement in the arts. Serving 100,000 people each year, Maryland Hall educates, enriches and enhances lives through performances in our newly-renovated theatre, exhibitions in several galleries, education classes and workshops for all ages, and outreach programs that bring the arts to underserved students and our community.

For more information, contact the Maryland Hall at 410-280-5640 or visit www.marylandhall.org . Office hours are Monday – Friday from 9 am – 5 pm. Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts is located at 801 Chase Street, Annapolis.

