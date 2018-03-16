Comcast boosts Internet speeds for most area customers at no additional charge

Comcast has announced it is increasing the speeds of some of its most popular Xfinity Internet speed tiers for most new and existing customers in the Northeast Division, which includes 14 northeastern states from Maine through Virginia and the District of Columbia – and includes Annapolis. The increases are at no additional cost to customers.

Most Blast! customers will see their download speeds increase from 200 Mbps to 250 Mbps; Performance Pro customers from 100 Mbps to 150 Mbps; Performance customers from 25 Mbps to 60 Mbps; and Performance Starter customers from 10 Mbps to 15 Mbps.

Whether you’re the occasional emailer, all-night binge watcher, or big-time gamer, the speed increases will allow you to do more of what you want faster.

Category: Local News, NEWS