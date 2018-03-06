Cocktails for a Cure at St. John’s to kick off Leukemia Cup

The Maryland Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society will kick off the 2018 Leukemia Cup Campaign on March 9th with the “Cocktails for a Cure” event held at St. John’s College in Annapolis.

The evening will include hors d’oeuvres and buffet stations from Ken’s Creative Kitchen, music by the Steve Abshire Jazz Quartet, and special guest Matt Rutherford.

Matt Rutherford was the first solo sailor to sail non-stop around North and South America, a 27,000 mile journey with the Chesapeake Bay Bridge serving as his start and finish line. The Northwest Passage posed a number of challenges as it is known for being one of the iciest routes connecting the Atlantic to the Pacific. Rutherford’s journey is now a feature length documentary, Red Dot on the Ocean.

Rutherford will serve as a guest speaker at the “Cocktails for a Cure” event to celebrate sponsors and supporters incredible strides toward a cure and kick off the 2018 Annapolis Leukemia Cup. The event is open to the public. Tickets are $55 per person and can be purchased online at events.lls.org/cocktailsforacure.

The 2018 Leukemia Cup event weekend is June 1-2, 2018. The 7th Annual Summer Gala will take place on June 1st at the Annapolis Yacht Club followed by the Regatta and Rock the Dock party June 2nd at the Eastport Yacht Club. Registration for the Leukemia Cup begins in March. More information can be found at leukemiacup.org/md.

