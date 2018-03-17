City to honor current and former African-American Council members

Mayor Gavin Buckley and current and former members of the Annapolis City Council will honor African American members of the City Council at an event, “A Celebration of Resilience” on Monday, March 19, at 5:30 p.m. in Annapolis City Hall.

The unveiling of a plaque listing the names of each African American council member honors the courage and determination of African Americans to break barriers and seek elected office in the City of Annapolis.

William Henry Butler, Sr., the first African American to the Annapolis City Council, and the first in the State of Maryland, will be celebrated along with others including Cynthia Abney Carter, the first woman of African descent to be seated in the Annapolis City Council Chambers.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB