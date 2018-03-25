Career Fairs at Annapolis Yacht Club

Your career starts here! Annapolis Yacht Club (AYC) is looking for professional, enthusiastic employees for the reopening of the main clubhouse located at 2 Compromise Street, set to open early summer 2018.

As the clubhouse starts to take shape and construction nears completion, AYC is holding two career fairs for interested candidates. Open positions include: server, bartender, busser, hostess, food runner, cook, dishwasher, valet, shuttle driver, and receptionist.

Dress to impress! Applicants should come prepared with their resume. Interviews will be held on the spot at the temporary clubhouse located at 12 Dock Street in Annapolis.

The first career fair will be held on Monday, April 23 and the second on Saturday, May 12. Both will be from 9 am – noon.

