Bulgarian musicians to perform at the Great Hall at St. Johns on March 20th

Bulgarian musicians, Georgy Valtchev, violinist, and Lora Tchekoratova, pianist, will present a concert of Balkan native music at 7 p.m. March 20 in the Great Hall of McDowell Hall of St. John’s College, Annapolis.

The free program is entitled “Musical Journey to Bulgaria.” The Bulgarian duo has appeared throughout the United States and Europe to critical acclaim by enthusiastic audiences. Graduates of Juilliard School of Music, the musicians frequently appear in New York City venues as well as the Kennedy Center and at international music festivals. They favor introducing music from the Balkans to the Western stage.

The Annapolis concert is sponsored by World Artists Experiences in partnership with the Embassy of Bulgaria and in cooperation with St. John’s College. WAE is a non-profit organization which bridges international understanding through citizen and cultural diplomacy. For additional information see the WAE website at or email [email protected]

