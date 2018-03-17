Bridging the gap in classical music –accessible, affordable, advanced music lessons for local students

How can we keep talented young classical musicians engaged and challenged as they progress through middle and high school, leading them to college scholarships and careers in music?

“School music teachers have been telling us for years that there is a shortage of advanced, individual music instruction in much of Anne Arundel County,” Said Dr. Patrick Nugent, Annapolis Symphony Orchestra (ASO) Executive Director. “Even where instruction is available, many talented students can’t afford it. There is also a severe shortage of minority musicians in professional orchestras. With this in mind, we developed the Annapolis Symphony Academy to bridge the gap of accessibility, affordability and diversity.”

The Academy is an immersive program for students in grades 6-12 who play stringed instruments, with a goal of preparing them for a career in classical music or music education. Led by ASO musicians and guest artists, instruction includes private lessons, ensemble coaching, and group learning in a deliberately diverse environment over a 16-week semester, beginning in Fall 2018. Future plans include instruction for elementary age students.

The Academy will offer need-based tuition waivers for up to half of the student body. Others will pay tuition approximately 50% lower than current market.

Initial auditions were held in early February, with a second round of auditions planned for April 29, 2018, at Asbury United Methodist Church (87 West Street, Annapolis). To learn about audition requirements and request an audition time, see www.tunedtoyouth.org.

Founding sponsors Peter Chambliss and Jane Campbell-Chambliss of Annapolis have committed $300,000 over six years for the Academy’s initial philanthropic funding needs. The Academy will seek community support for remaining funding. To make a donation or learn more about the Annapolis Symphony Academy, see www.tunedtoyouth.org

