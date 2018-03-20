“Herrmann
BREAKING: School shooting in St. Mary’s County Maryland

| March 20, 2018
UPDATES:

Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement following the shooting incident at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, Maryland:

“The school shooting that took place this morning at Great Mills High School remains an active investigation, and Maryland State Police are on the scene assisting local and federal law enforcement. I want to express my deepest gratitude to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and all of the first responders who swiftly and bravely took action to secure the school. The First Lady and I are praying for those who were injured, their families and loved ones, and for the entire Great Mills community as they come together to heal in the wake of this horrific situation.

“But prayers are not enough. Although our pain remains fresh and the facts remain uncertain, today’s horrible events should not be an excuse to pause our conversation about school safety. Instead, it must serve as a call to action.”

Early this morning, the St. Mary’s Sheriff reported that there was an “incident” at the Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County.

The school confirmed that there had been a shooting

And multiple news sources on the scene are reporting multiple injuries. A student at GMHS tweeted this morning about the lockdown.

We have heard from a firefighter/EMT on the scene that there was one patient with a gunshot wound to the head, another with a gunshot wound to the chest, and a third was having CPR administered.

This story will be updated throughout the day with most recent updates at the top.

