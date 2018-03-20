BREAKING: School shooting in St. Mary’s County Maryland

UPDATES:

Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement following the shooting incident at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, Maryland:

“The school shooting that took place this morning at Great Mills High School remains an active investigation, and Maryland State Police are on the scene assisting local and federal law enforcement. I want to express my deepest gratitude to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and all of the first responders who swiftly and bravely took action to secure the school. The First Lady and I are praying for those who were injured, their families and loved ones, and for the entire Great Mills community as they come together to heal in the wake of this horrific situation. “But prayers are not enough. Although our pain remains fresh and the facts remain uncertain, today’s horrible events should not be an excuse to pause our conversation about school safety. Instead, it must serve as a call to action.”

Sheriff's spokeswoman says 3 hurt, including shooter, at Maryland high school shooting. https://t.co/y6j0x4QTwM — The Associated Press (@AP) March 20, 2018

Latest on Great Mills HS shooting:

Shooter "down", shot by school resources officer. 2 of injured critical. Shooting contained to one part of school https://t.co/AaUPREBkvm — Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) March 20, 2018

#BREAKING: @ABC7Brad says sources tell him the Great Mills HS shooter was a student and is one of the three injured. Two others injured were also students. Bell also says a school resource officer took action to end threat. https://t.co/EubIrvcnOi pic.twitter.com/DLmrne6cDs — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) March 20, 2018

LISTEN: Scanner audio from Great Mills High School shooting in St. Mary's County, Maryland: "I have one DOA (dead on arrival), one CPR, so we have two total patients." – first responder pic.twitter.com/D33uWy3cNt — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) March 20, 2018

Early this morning, the St. Mary’s Sheriff reported that there was an “incident” at the Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County.

There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School — St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) March 20, 2018

The school confirmed that there had been a shooting

There has been a Shooting at Great Mills High School. The school is on lock down the event is contained, the Sheriff's office is on the scene additional information to follow.

Parents/Guardians should go to Leonardtown HS for reunification with GMHS students — SMCPS_MD (@SMCPS_MD) March 20, 2018

And multiple news sources on the scene are reporting multiple injuries. A student at GMHS tweeted this morning about the lockdown.

Hi Twitter. I am in Great Mills HS. My school is on a very real lockdown threat and there’s already someone possibly dead. Please pray for us. — Mollie Davis (@davism0llie) March 20, 2018

We have heard from a firefighter/EMT on the scene that there was one patient with a gunshot wound to the head, another with a gunshot wound to the chest, and a third was having CPR administered.

This story will be updated throughout the day with most recent updates at the top.

