BoDeans and Capitol Steps coming up at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

BoDeans: Stripped Down, Beautiful Renditions of BoDeans Classics

Saturday, May 19

1pm | $45

*All Ages Matinee

 

BoDeans: Stripped Down, Beautiful Renditions of BoDeans Classics

Sunday, May 20

8pm | $45

*21+

 

Mark & Maggie O’Connor

Saturday, May 19

8pm | $35

 

Will Downing

Wednesday, May 23

8pm | $75

 

The Capitol Steps

Saturday, May 26

6pm & 9pm | $30

 

Tab Benoit

Tuesday & Wednesday, June 5 & 6

8pm | $34

 

Pat Green

Sunday, June 17

8pm | $55

 

THE ORCHESTRA Starring Former Members of Electric Light Orchestra (ELO)

Thursday, June 28

6:30pm & 9:30pm | $65

 

Dick Dale

Tuesday, August 28

8pm | $37.50

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

03/23 Valerie June w. Jacob Panic

03/25 Mike Doughty *All Ages Matinee

03/24 Blue Miracle w. The Teskey Brothers

03/25 The Fabulous Thunderbirds

03/27 Al Jardine: A Postcard From California From the Very First Song with a Founding Member of the Beach Boys

03/28 Mike + The Mechanics: The “Let Me Fly” Tour

03/30 Live At The Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band

03/31 Sweet Crude w. Skribe *All Ages Matinee

03/31 Hot Tuna

04/01 The Machine Performs Pink Floyd Acoustic

04/03 Hil St Soul

04/04 Victor Wooten Trio

04/05 Robyn Hitchcock presented by WRNR 103.1

04/06 + 07 The Subdudes

04/08 Billy Price Band feat. Special Guest Johnny Rawls *All Ages Matinee

04/08 David Wilcox & Carrie Newcomer

04/08 Rams Head Presents Art Garfunkel at St. John’s College

04/09 Dave Davies of The Kinks

04/10 Christopher Cross

04/11 Band of Friends: A Celebration of Rory Gallagher feat. Davy Knowles, Gerry McAvoy & Ted McKEnna

04/12 Keller Williams

04/13 Tommy Castro

04/14 David Benoit & Marc Antoine

04/15 Here Come The Mummies

04/16 Richie Kotzen

04/17 Alan Doyle of Great Big Sea w. Fortunate Ones

04/18 Janiva Magness

04/19 Average White Band

04/20 Los Lobos

04/21 Hayley Orrantia w. Brennley Brown *All Ages Matinee

04/21 John Popper of Blues Traveler

04/22 Hawktail: F/K/A/ Hass, Kowert & Tice *All Ages Matinee

04/22 Delta Rae w. Liz Longley

04/23 Todd Snider w. Rory Carroll

04/24 We Banjo 3

04/25 Lindi Ortega w. Hugh Masterson

04/26 Iron Butterfly

04/27 KICK: The INXS Experience

04/27 Rams Head Presents Brian Culbertson at Maryland Hall

04/28 Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute *All Ages Matinee

04/28 JOSEPH w. Becca Mancari

04/29 Judy Collins

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

«