BoDeans and Capitol Steps coming up at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
BoDeans: Stripped Down, Beautiful Renditions of BoDeans Classics
Saturday, May 19
1pm | $45
*All Ages Matinee
BoDeans: Stripped Down, Beautiful Renditions of BoDeans Classics
Sunday, May 20
8pm | $45
*21+
Mark & Maggie O’Connor
Saturday, May 19
8pm | $35
Will Downing
Wednesday, May 23
8pm | $75
The Capitol Steps
Saturday, May 26
6pm & 9pm | $30
Tab Benoit
Tuesday & Wednesday, June 5 & 6
8pm | $34
Pat Green
Sunday, June 17
8pm | $55
THE ORCHESTRA Starring Former Members of Electric Light Orchestra (ELO)
Thursday, June 28
6:30pm & 9:30pm | $65
Dick Dale
Tuesday, August 28
8pm | $37.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
03/23 Valerie June w. Jacob Panic
03/25 Mike Doughty *All Ages Matinee
03/24 Blue Miracle w. The Teskey Brothers
03/25 The Fabulous Thunderbirds
03/27 Al Jardine: A Postcard From California From the Very First Song with a Founding Member of the Beach Boys
03/28 Mike + The Mechanics: The “Let Me Fly” Tour
03/30 Live At The Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band
03/31 Sweet Crude w. Skribe *All Ages Matinee
03/31 Hot Tuna
04/01 The Machine Performs Pink Floyd Acoustic
04/03 Hil St Soul
04/04 Victor Wooten Trio
04/05 Robyn Hitchcock presented by WRNR 103.1
04/06 + 07 The Subdudes
04/08 Billy Price Band feat. Special Guest Johnny Rawls *All Ages Matinee
04/08 David Wilcox & Carrie Newcomer
04/08 Rams Head Presents Art Garfunkel at St. John’s College
04/09 Dave Davies of The Kinks
04/10 Christopher Cross
04/11 Band of Friends: A Celebration of Rory Gallagher feat. Davy Knowles, Gerry McAvoy & Ted McKEnna
04/12 Keller Williams
04/13 Tommy Castro
04/14 David Benoit & Marc Antoine
04/15 Here Come The Mummies
04/16 Richie Kotzen
04/17 Alan Doyle of Great Big Sea w. Fortunate Ones
04/18 Janiva Magness
04/19 Average White Band
04/20 Los Lobos
04/21 Hayley Orrantia w. Brennley Brown *All Ages Matinee
04/21 John Popper of Blues Traveler
04/22 Hawktail: F/K/A/ Hass, Kowert & Tice *All Ages Matinee
04/22 Delta Rae w. Liz Longley
04/23 Todd Snider w. Rory Carroll
04/24 We Banjo 3
04/25 Lindi Ortega w. Hugh Masterson
04/26 Iron Butterfly
04/27 KICK: The INXS Experience
04/27 Rams Head Presents Brian Culbertson at Maryland Hall
04/28 Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute *All Ages Matinee
04/28 JOSEPH w. Becca Mancari
04/29 Judy Collins
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB