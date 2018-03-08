BGE returns as sponsor for Baltimore’s Light City

(BGE) announced that it’s returning as a sponsor of Light City – the first large-scale, international light, music and innovation festival held in the U.S. BGE was the lead founding sponsor during the festival’s first two years.

“BGE is excited to return as a sponsor of Light City for a third consecutive year as part of our commitment to enhancing the communities that we serve,” said Calvin G. Butler Jr., BGE CEO and Light City Festival Chair in 2016 and 2017. “As the Lead Founding Sponsor, we’ve watched Light City continue to grow and expand, and I have no doubt this year’s experience will not only further showcase the downtown area, but some of Baltimore’s amazing neighborhoods. This is an opportunity to literally shine a bright light on the many positive things happening in Baltimore and we invite visitors and residents to celebrate our wonderful city and all that it has to offer.”

Light City is produced by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts and will run from April 14-21 with the Neighborhood Lights kicking off the festival April 6-8. According to BOPA, last year’s festival drew 470,000 people from across the city and country and contributed more than $44 million to the local economy.

The 1.5-mile long BGE Light Art Walk at the Inner Harbor will once again serve as the flagship attraction for Light City and will feature 21 large scale light installations, concerts, and performances during the weeklong festival. BGE will also light the murals on the company’s three storage tanks in South Baltimore which depict images synonymous with Maryland: blue crabs, thoroughbred racing and the Star Spangled Banner.

Light City extends beyond the BGE Light Art Walk. Light City’s daytime innovation conferences, [email protected], are being held April 18-21 and bring together local, national and international thought leaders to explore cutting edge concepts to build stronger, more equitable cities. One of the six innovation conferences, [email protected] presented by BGE, encourages people to join the conversation about how they think about energy, ecology and economics while providing a glimpse into innovations that provide a more sustainable path to the future.

Fourteen neighborhoods will be featured as part of the illuminated public art display – Neighborhood Lights. BGE is proud to sponsor the Baybrook (Brooklyn and Curtis Bay) Neighborhood Lights project, “Illuminating a Century in the City,” featuring stop motion animations and a shadow puppet performance at Garrett Park on April 6.

BGE’s is committed to powering a cleaner and brighter future for its customers and communities. Through the use of shareholder dollars, BGE supports programs that deliver measurable and sustainable impact in areas of education, environment, community development and arts and culture.

