Baysox release their promotional schedule for 2018 season

There’s so much happening at the Bowie Baysox in 2018! The packed promotional event and giveaway schedule features 19 post-game Fireworks shows including a special display for the 4th of July, along with great premium giveaways including a Trey “Iron” Mancini Bobble Head (1st 1,000 fans ages 13+) on “Superhero Day” Sunday, July 8 and a Jonathan Schoop Bobble Head (1st 1,000 fans ages 13+) on Orioles Pride Day, slated for Sunday, July 22. Both Bobble Head giveaways are presented by 2018 Baysox season sponsor, Money One Federal Credit Union.

The Baysox will once again honor their similar namesake in the third annual David Bowie Tribute event on Friday, July 20 as the Baysox honor the legendary musician with an event that features music, specially designed game worn jerseys and more. Maryland Pride Day returns to the schedule on Sunday, June 3 with a Baysox Hat Giveaway (1st1,000 fans ages 13+), sponsored by Money One Federal Credit Union, that features the Maryland Flag on the hat’s bill. After the game on June 3, all kids in attendance can take part in the Helicopter Candy Drop presented by Pump It Up Lanham-Bowie where over 10,000 pieces of candy will be dropped onto the outfield for kids to collect and enjoy. The ever popular Star Wars Night returns on Saturday, June 16 with appearances by Star Wars characters, light saber battles and more. Actor Danny Woodburn, who played Mickey Abbott on Seinfeld and has appeared in over 130 television shows and 28 films, will make an appearance during Salute to Seinfeld Night on Saturday, July 21.

Former American League MVP, Rookie of the Year, two-time World Series Champion and six-time All-Star José Canseco will make his first ever appearance at the Baysox on Thursday, June 14. Canseco will be on hand to sign autographs for fans during the game. The former Outfielder/DH had a 17-year Major League Baseball career with Oakland, Texas, Boston, Toronto, Tampa, New York and Chicago White Sox.

Mystery is back on Thursday, May 3 with the Mystery Bobble Bead (1st 350 fans ages 13+) giveaway when the Baysox clean out the promo closet and give away bobble heads of Babe Ruth, Zach Britton, Dylan Bundy, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, Manny Machado and more. The Baysox will celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 13 with a Baysox Wine Glass giveaway (1st 250 moms ages 21+) presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. Sunday, June 17 is Father’s Day and fans can come out early for a pre-game autograph session with Baysox Players and help attempt to set a new World Record for most people simultaneously playing catch before the game. There will be a Baysox baseball giveaway (1st 700 Dads) courtesy of the City of Bowie.

Sunday, August 5 is Margaritaville Day at the ballpark and the Baysox will take the field as the Baysharks to celebrate Shark Week with a game-worn jersey auction.

While the whole family can enjoy the best Fireworks in the region 19 times this season, there are a number of activities planned for younger fans highlighted by appearances from animated television characters. Sunday, April 8 is Our Little Pony & Petting Zoo Day as special ponies Rainbow Dash and Twilight Sparkle join the fun along with a live petting zoo and pony rides for kids. Sunday, May 6 is one of two Character-A-Palooza days featuring appearances by Peppa & George and the famous pet vet Doc McStuffins. The second Character-A-Palooza of the season is slated for Sunday, August 26 with appearances from Shimmer, Shine & Vampirina.

Sunday, August 26th brings the first annual Chrome Run Car Show presented by the Asphalt Angels of Maryland Car Club and will feature dozens of vintage vehicles on display, vying for trophies and awards with Baysox fans being able to vote on their favorites.

Bring Out The Doggies on Mondays! Every Monday home games (six in all) fans can bring their well-behaved and leashed four-legged friends out for Mutt Mondays presented by Bark! Pawsitive Pet Food. Tuesdays feature Dollar Dog Night with $1 hot dogs and Baysox Live! Happy Hour beginning at 5:00 pm until game time with live music and beer specials. The Baysox will again orange pride by hosting Orange Wednesdays during each Wednesday night home game. Fans who wear Baysox or Orioles gear on select Wednesdays will receive $5 off a box seat ticket purchased at the box office the day of the game. Select Wednesdays are also Military Appreciation Nights with a half-priced box seat tickets for those who show proof of military service and purchase their ticket at the box office on game day.

Other Notable Promotions in 2018 (all games 6:35 pm unless noted)

Thursday, April 5 – Opening Night & 2018 Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Money One Federal Credit Union

presented by Money One Federal Credit Union Friday, April 6, 7:05 p.m. – Rock Your Sox Night: Baysox Socks Giveaway (1 st 250 fans 13+)

(1 250 fans 13+) Saturday, April 7, 1:35 p.m. – Spring Fling Day w/ appearance by the Easter Bunny. Pre-game Easter Egg Hunt for Louie’s Kids Club Members (Advance Ticket Purchase Required through BaysoxShop.com)

w/ appearance by the Easter Bunny. Pre-game for Louie’s Kids Club Members (Advance Ticket Purchase Required through BaysoxShop.com) Sunday, April 8, 1:35 p.m. – Our Little Pony & Petting Zoo Day w/ Twilight Sparkle, Rainbow Dash along with a live petting zoo featuring Pony Rides, calf, sheep, goats, pigs, turkeys, geese, ducks, chickens, rabbits and a mini-horse courtesy of Stone Eagle Stables in Hanover, MD.

along with a featuring Pony Rides, calf, sheep, goats, pigs, turkeys, geese, ducks, chickens, rabbits and a mini-horse courtesy of Stone Eagle Stables in Hanover, MD. Friday, April 20, 7:05 p.m. – Pi(e) Night & Educator Appreciation Night presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union

& Educator Appreciation Night presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union Saturday, April 21 – Fireworks & Read & Hit a Home Run Reading Night (Southern MD) by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union

& Read & Hit a Home Run Reading Night (Southern MD) by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union Sunday, April 22, 1:35 p.m. – Bark in the Park presented by Bark! Pawsitive Pet Food & Read & Hit a Home Run Reading Day (Southern MD) by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union

presented by Bark! Pawsitive Pet Food & Read & Hit a Home Run Reading Day (Southern MD) by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union Thursday, May 3 – Mystery Bobble Head Giveaway (1 st 350 fans ages 13+)

(1 350 fans ages 13+) Friday, May 4, 7:05 p.m. – Fireworks & Read & Hit A Home Run Reading Night (P.G./MONT Co.) by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union.

& Read & Hit A Home Run Reading Night (P.G./MONT Co.) by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union. Saturday, May 5 – Fireworks, Read & Hit A Home Run Reading Night (P.G./MONT Co.) by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union. Tribute to the Negro Leagues, Art in the Park – artists, projects for kids & more w/ Prince George’s Arts & Humanities Council.

Read & Hit A Home Run Reading Night (P.G./MONT Co.) by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union. artists, projects for kids & more w/ Prince George’s Arts & Humanities Council. Sunday, May 6, 1:35 p.m. – Character-A-Palooza (Peppa, George, Doc McStuffins), Minefest Day (special ticket required for Minefest Day available at BaysoxShop.com)

(Peppa, George, Doc McStuffins), (special ticket required for Minefest Day available at BaysoxShop.com) Friday, May 11, 7:05 p.m. – Fireworks by Omegacor Technologies. Read & Hit A Home Run Reading Night (AA/QA/HOW Co.) by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union.

by Omegacor Technologies. Read & Hit A Home Run Reading Night (AA/QA/HOW Co.) by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union. Saturday, May 12 – Fireworks, Read & Hit A Home Run Reading Night (AA/QA/HOW Co.) by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union , All American Girls Professional Baseball League: “A League of Their Own” Tribute with appearances by former AAGPBL Players.

Read & Hit A Home Run Reading Night (AA/QA/HOW Co.) by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union Sunday, May 13, 1:35 p.m. – Baysox Wine Glass Giveaway (1 st 250 moms 21+) presented by Money One Federal Credit Union, Mother’s Day Brunch (Must pre-purchase tickets)

(1 250 moms 21+) presented by Money One Federal Credit Union, (Must pre-purchase tickets) Friday, June 1, 7:05 p.m. – Boy/Cub Scout Camp Out (Pre-registration required at BaysoxShop.com), Home Run for Autism Night & Knock Bullying, Harassment & Intimidation Out of the Park w/ Prince George’s County Schools

(Pre-registration required at BaysoxShop.com), & w/ Prince George’s County Schools Saturday, June 2 – Fireworks presented by Johns Hopkins Community Physicians, Harry Potter Night , Knock Cancer Out of the Park

presented by Johns Hopkins Community Physicians, , Sunday, June 3, 1:35 p.m. – Maryland Pride Day with Maryland Flag Baysox Hat giveaway presented by Money One Federal Credit Union , Helicopter Candy Drop Sponsored by Pump It Up Lanham-Bowie. Pre-game Yoga in the Outfield (Special Ticket Required at BaysoxShop.com)

presented by Money One Federal Credit Union Sponsored by Pump It Up Lanham-Bowie. Pre-game (Special Ticket Required at BaysoxShop.com) Friday, June 15, 7:05 p.m. – Fireworks, Fort Meade Appreciation Night presented by USAA & Girl Scout Sleepover

presented by USAA Saturday June 16 – Fireworks, Star Wars Night presented by Taco Bell, 1K Beer Run (Pre-registration required at BaysoxShop.com)

presented by Taco Bell, 1K Beer Run (Pre-registration required at BaysoxShop.com) Sunday, June 17, 1:35 p.m. – Father’s Day Celebration, Meet the Team Day, Pre-Game Catch on the Field and World Record Attempt, Father’s Day BBQ (Advance ticket purchase required at BaysoxShop.com)

(Advance ticket purchase required at BaysoxShop.com) Monday, June 25, 7:05 p.m. – Mutt Monday presented by BARK! Pawsitive Pet Food & Christmas In June

Wednesday, July 4 – Independence Day Celebration with HUGE post-game Independence Day Fireworks presented by Johns Hopkins Community Physicians

presented by Johns Hopkins Community Physicians Friday, July 6, 7:05 p.m. – Fireworks by Omegacor Technologies

by Omegacor Technologies Saturday, July 7 – Fireworks & Island Luau Night with music, musical performances & fire knife dancers! Mother/Son Night Out (Advance ticket purchase required at BaysoxShop.com)

& with music, musical performances & fire knife dancers! (Advance ticket purchase required at BaysoxShop.com) Sunday, July 8, 1:35 p.m. – Superhero Day with Trey “Iron” Mancini Bobble Head (1 st 1,000 fans 13+)presented by Money One Federal Credit Union, Louie’s Birthday Bash

(1 1,000 fans 13+)presented by Money One Federal Credit Union, Friday, July 20, 7:05 p.m. – Fireworks presented by EZ Pass Maryland , David Bowie Tribute Night, 49 th Moon Landing Anniversary Event w/ NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. Family Camp Out (advance tickets required at BaysoxShop.com)

presented by EZ Pass Maryland w/ NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. (advance tickets required at BaysoxShop.com) Saturday, July 21 – Fireworks presented by Omegacor Technologies , Salute to Seinfield Night with appearance by actor Danny Woodburn (Mickey Abbott)

presented by Omegacor Technologies Sunday, July 22, 1:35 p.m. – Orioles Pride Day, Jonathan Schoop Bobble Head Giveaway (1 st 1,000 fans 13+) presented by Money One Federal Credit Union

(1 1,000 fans 13+) presented by Money One Federal Credit Union Friday, Aug. 3, 7:05 p.m. – Fireworks, Navy Night presented by Navy Federal Credit Union

presented by Navy Federal Credit Union Saturday, Aug. 4 – Fireworks presented by NATELCO, Pirates & Princesses Night . Daddy/Daughter Date Night (Advance Ticket Purchase required)

presented by NATELCO, . (Advance Ticket Purchase required) Sunday, Aug. 5, 1:35 p.m. – Margaritaville Day

Thursday, Aug. 16, 7:05 p.m. – Washington Wizards & Washington Mystics Night

Friday, Aug. 24, 7:05 p.m. – Fireworks by Johns Hopkins Community Physicians , Military Heroes with Military Card Set Giveaway. Military Heroes Nominations can be submitted beginning mid-April at Baysox.com

by Johns Hopkins Community Physicians Saturday, Aug. 25 – Fireworks, Kids Appreciation Night, Touch-A-Truck Day, Louie Bobble Head Giveaway (1 st 750 fans ages 3-12) presented by Miss Utility

(1 750 fans ages 3-12) presented by Miss Utility Sunday, Aug. 26, 1:35 p.m. – Character-A-Palooza ( Shimmer, Shine & Vampiria ), Chrome Run Car Show presented by Asphalt Angels of Maryland Car Club

( ), presented by Asphalt Angels of Maryland Car Club Saturday, Sept. 1 – Fireworks & Hispanic Heritage Night

Sunday, Sept. 2, 1:35 p.m. – Fan Appreciation Day, Meet the Team Day, Pre-Game Catch on the Field. Baysox T-Shirt Giveaway (1st 500 fans 13+) by Money One Federal Credit Union

** Additional Promotional Events Will be announced in the Coming Days and Weeks **

The Bowie Baysox 2018 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. Single Game Tickets will go on sale beginning Saturday, March 24 at 10:00 am. Season ticket packages are available at baysoxshop.com or by calling 301.805.6000. The team’s 2018 home opener is scheduled for Thursday, April 5 against the Harrisburg Senators at 6:35 p.m. To keep up with Baysox news, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

