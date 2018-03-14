Baysox 19th Annual Free Family FunFest set for March 24th

The Bowie Baysox will host the 19th annual Free Family FunFest event on Saturday, March 24 at Prince George’s Stadium from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. The event occurs rain or shine and features free rides and games in Louie’s Kids Park, music and activities on the stadium concourse and various interactive experiences involving local businesses, Baysox sponsors and charitable organizations.

Single game tickets for all 2018 Baysox home games go on sale for the first time at FunFest. The stadium box office will be open from 10:00 am – 1:30 pm for in-person and phone purchases. Single game tickets may also be purchased online at www.baysox.com beginning at 10:00 am on March 24, twenty-four hours a day. Fans purchasing online will have the option to print at home or send tickets to their mobile device. Season ticket holders can pick up their ticket packages during the event and are invited to an exclusive season ticket holder luncheon in the stadium’s Diamond View Restaurant.

Throughout the event, fans can hang out with Baysox fun-loving mascots Louie and Rocko along with the Oriole Bird (11 a.m. – 12 p.m.) and a special appearance by Elmo (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.). There will also be several carnival style games on the concourse for kids to play, free kids face painting and Baysox radio partner 1430AM WNAV will be broadcasting live from the event. The Bowie Police Department will have police cruisers on site as well as an appearance by horses from the Maryland National Capital Park Police Mounted Unit, an ambulance and fire truck from Prince George’s Fire & EMS and a pair of motorcycle officers from the Maryland National Capital Park Police. Prince George’s Fire will also have an interactive learn CPR station set up on the concourse for all fans to engage with.

FunFest will also feature interactive sponsor booths from Buffalo Wild Wings, Chuck-E-Cheese, Medieval Times, New York Life, Pongos, Sport Fit Bowie, What’s Up Media, Thompson Creek Windows and many more.

The Bowie Baysox 2018 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. Season ticket packages are on sale now at baysoxshop.com. The team’s 2018 home opener is scheduled for Thursday, April 5 against the Harrisburg Senators at 6:35 p.m. To keep up with Baysox news, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox onFacebook, Twitter and Instagram.

