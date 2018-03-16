“Herrmann
“2018

Baltimore man killed while crossing Ritchie Highway in Severna Park

| March 16, 2018
Jacob Jahnigen (Photo: Facebook)

On March 16, 2018 at approximately 3:25 a.m. officers responded to a pedestrian struck on southbound Governor Ritchie Highway (MD-2) north of Whites Road in Severna Park. Investigation showed a tractor trailer was traveling southbound on Ritchie Highway when the pedestrian stepped out into the travel lane and was struck by the tractor trailer. The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene and was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

The preliminary cause of the crash was the failure of the pedestrian crossing outside of a crosswalk to yield right of way to vehicles on the roadway. Neither speed nor drug/alcohol use is suspected by the driver. The Traffic Safety Section is handing the investigation and any charges would be after review by the States Attorney.

The pedestrian was identified as Jacob Jahnigen of Baltimore. The driver of the tractor trailer was Stephen Tischler of Ventnor City, NJ.

