Baltimore man arrested after shooting in Robinwood neighborhood

Last night, just before midnight, Annapolis Police responded to the Robinwood neighborhood for reports of shots fired.

Officers say that two men fro Baltimore were in the parking lot of the HACA owned property when one attempted to shoot the other with a handgun and missed.

The intended victim, a 32 year old man, was not struck.

Officers located the suspect, Jamar Isaac, 29, in on Bricin Street. A loaded handgun was recovered from his jacket pocket.

He was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Isaac is awaiting his initial hearing before the District Court Commissioner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Shomar Johnson at 410-260-3439 or [email protected]

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB