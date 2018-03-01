“Herrmann
“Washington

Baltimore man arrested after shooting in Robinwood neighborhood

| March 1, 2018
Rams Head

Jamar Isaac, 29

Last night, just before midnight, Annapolis Police responded to the Robinwood neighborhood for reports of shots fired.

Officers say that two men fro Baltimore were in the parking lot of the HACA owned property when one attempted to shoot the other with a handgun and missed.

The intended victim, a 32 year old man, was not struck.

Officers located the suspect, Jamar Isaac, 29,  in on Bricin Street. A loaded handgun was recovered from his jacket pocket.

He was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Isaac is awaiting his initial hearing before the District Court Commissioner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Shomar Johnson at 410-260-3439 or [email protected]

Severn Bank

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»