Ash assumes number two position in the State’s Attorney’s Office

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced that David P. Ash, former Chief of the District Court Division, was sworn in before the Honorable Laura S. Kiessling as Deputy State’s Attorney for the Anne Arundel County Office of the State’s Attorney. Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced that David P. Ash, former Chief of the District Court Division, was sworn in before the Honorable Laura S. Kiessling as Deputy State’s Attorney for the Anne Arundel County Office of the State’s Attorney.

“Dave’s commitment to the administration of justice over the past twenty years has been a considerable asset to not only this office, but our community at large,” said State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “I appreciate his willingness to take on this new challenge.”

Ash began working at the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office in 1998 as a full time law clerk. He was initially assigned to the Drug Court Team where he screened defendants for eligibility, presented the program to those who were interested, and assisted the prosecutor in court.

Shortly after graduating summa cum laude from the University of Baltimore School of Law, Ash’s brother-in-law, Sgt. Bruce A. Prothero, was shot to death while responding to a “smash and grab” robbery of a jewelry store. Sgt. Prothero was a 13 year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department. In an effort to honor a man who dedicated his life to serving and protecting the citizens of his community, Ash chose to pursue a career as a prosecutor.

Ash was admitted to the Maryland Bar in June 2000, and was sworn in as an Assistant State’s Attorney for Anne Arundel County later that same month. After beginning his career in the Glen Burnie District Court Division, Ash moved to Annapolis Circuit Court to prosecute felony cases. He gained experience in a multitude of units within the office before taking on the responsibility of Chief of the District Court Division.

Assistant State’s Attorney Nancy Harford will assume the role of Chief of the District Court Division. Harford has over 20 years of experience prosecuting crimes on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County. Her career in this office began as a member of the Circuit Court Sex Crimes Trial Team, where she tried the first Battered Spouse Syndrome murder and Spousal Rape cases in Maryland. For the past 13 years, Harford has worked in the District Court Division resolving cases and mentoring new Assistant State’s Attorneys.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS