“2018

Arlotto on board to lead AACPS for another 4 years

| March 6, 2018
The Board of Education  unanimously reappointed Superintendent George Arlotto to a second four-year term, contingent on the parties reaching agreement on a new contract and approval by the State Superintendent as required by law.

Dr. George Arlotto 5x7“I have been honored and humbled to serve for the last four years as Superintendent and for the last 12 years in this school system,” Dr. Arlotto said. “When I became Superintendent four years ago, I said the people we have really make the difference working on behalf of our children. I can say emphatically four years later that the people we have are amazing. I am looking forward to the next four years and beyond working with this #AACPSAwesome team.”

This school year marks Dr. Arlotto’s 31st in education. He has worked in Anne Arundel County Public Schools since 2006. Prior to becoming Superintendent on July 1, 2014, Dr. Arlotto served in a variety of capacities, including Director of High Schools; Chief School Performance Officer; Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction & School Performance; Associate Superintendent; and Chief of Staff.

“I think we have the best Superintendent in the state, and I’m glad he’s coming back,” Board President Julie Hummer said.

Dr. Arlotto’s current contract expires on June 30, 2018.

