Are you 50 or older? Department of Health recommends colorectal cancer screenings

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and the Anne Arundel County Department of Health urges all adults age 50 and older to get screened for the disease. Your doctor may start screenings earlier based on your risk factors.

In Anne Arundel County, colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death (after lung cancer) in both men and women. Colorectal cancer usually has no symptoms early on, when treatment is most successful.

To help county residents learn about the disease, the Department of Health’s Learn To Live program offers a free Colorectal Cancer Prevention Information Kit. It can be ordered from the Learn To Live Line, 410-222-7979, or at www.LearnToLiveHealthy.org. The kit contains information on how the disease can be detected and treated; information on healthy behaviors that can help prevent cancer, such as regular exercise and eating fiber-rich foods; and a list of medical providers that offer free screenings for eligible county residents.

Learn To Live encourages county residents to reduce their risk of developing cancer and other serious illnesses by making healthy lifestyle choices, such as eating a healthy diet, quitting smoking and getting regular cancer screenings. For more information, visit www.LearnToLiveHealthy.org or call 410-222-7979.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB