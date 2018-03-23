Announcing: The Triple Crown of Sailing

The three major charity sailing events in Annapolis, Maryland are pleased to announce the sponsorship of the Triple Crown of Charity Sailing by Weems & Plath. The CRAB Cup, The Leukemia Cup, and the Hospice Cup will jointly promote participation in their three sailing races and the awarding of the Weems & Plath Triple Crown of Charity Trophy to the skipper finishing highest in all three races while raising the most funds for the three charities.

The new Weems & Plath Triple Crown of Charity Sailing Trophy was formally announced by Peter Trogdon, CEO of Weems & Plath. Peter said, “Weems & Plath has a longstanding relationship with all three charity races and the sponsorship of a trophy that will serve to benefit Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society – Maryland Chapter, and Hospice Cup brings great pride to all of our employees and customers.”

Brad LaTour, President of CRAB commented, “This is an initiative that CRAB has been working on for the past year and we are elated that Weems & Plath is sponsoring the trophy. CRAB looks forward to working closely with our friends at Leukemia Cup and Hospice Cup to make it a great success.”

The 2018 Annapolis Leukemia Cup Regatta Chair, Patrick Shannon remarked at the news, “We believe the Triple Crown Trophy can serve to create more excitement among the many skippers and crew who support our cup races each year. The opportunity to be recognized as the best sailors and fundraisers for these great causes is incredible.”

Hospice Cup Chairman Scott Anderson followed up by commenting, “The fact that we have three successful charity sailing events coming together under the umbrella of The Triple Crown of Charity Sailing Trophy marks a major milestone for all of our missions and programs, as well as the people we serve.”

The race results of each sailing event will be combined with the fundraising of each skipper and crew and calculated into their final standing for the Trip Crown Trophy. The presentation of the trophy will be held in October. More details to follow.

