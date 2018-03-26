Anne Arundel set to improve B&A Trail

County Executive Steve Schuh has announced Anne Arundel County will invest more than $3 million to improve the Baltimore & Annapolis (B&A) Trail and Earleigh Heights Ranger Station in Severna Park.

“This investment will continue to improve the quality life for those who enjoy our recreational bike trails,” said Schuh. “Day by day, we are continuing to deliver on our promise to make our County the best place to live, work, and start a business in Maryland.”

The $3 million project includes $900,000 to improve the Earleigh Heights Ranger Station adjacent to the trail, with the work beginning this summer. In addition, the County will make a $2.1 million, multi-year investment to repave the trail itself.

The B&A Trail stretches 13 miles from Boulters Way in Annapolis to Dorsey Road in Glen Burnie. The Ranger Station is located in Severna Park with parking available on the premises. A gazebo, horticultural gardens and park benches are found at the Hatton-Regester Green property in Severna Park.

This project was made possible through the JumpStart Anne Arundel capital project financing program. Enacted in 2015, the capital plan embraces a 30-year bond financing option. This reform has allowed Anne Arundel County to expand its capital funding program and make critical school, public safety, road, and quality of life infrastructure improvements from Glen Burnie to Pasadena to Annapolis to Odenton.

