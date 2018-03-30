Anne Arundel County Fire Department kept busy yesterday



Anne Arundel County Fire Department crews were kept busy yesterday with two fires in Severna Park and Odenton.

Severna Park

No one was injured but a home under renovation sustained extensive damage Thursday morning. Around 9:50 a.m. the 911 Communications Center received multiple calls reporting that a house was on fire in the 400 block of White Plains Court. A one alarm assignment was dispatched bringing twenty-six firefighters to the scene. Units arrived to find fire through the roof of the home and fire in the attic portion of the two story single family dwelling. The fire was brought under control in less than 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation unit. There were no injuries reported and no damage estimate has been determined as of now. (Photos courtesy of Kevin Ryer)

Odenton

No one was injured but two adults have been displaced after their home was destroyed by fire Thursday evening. Just after 6 p.m. neighbors began to call in to report fire coming from the garage of a home in the 200 block of Ammunition Avenue in Odenton. A one alarm assignment was dispatched bring firefighters and apparatus from Anne Arundel County, Fort Meade Fire & Emergency Services, and Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Fire & Rescue to the incident. First arriving units arrived to find a large amount of fire coming from the garage area and extending into the rest of the 2 story single family dwelling. The residents of the home were notified by neighbors and escaped the home unharmed prior to the arrival of firefighters. A total of forty-five firefighters brought the fire under control in under forty minutes.

Footage from a fire yesterday in the 200 block of Ammunition Avenue in Odenton. Media Briefing contains the details pic.twitter.com/crmVMJiRzt — Anne Arundel Fire (@AACoFD) March 30, 2018

The cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation unit. Damage is estimated at $300,000. (Photos courtesy of Kevin Ryer)

Source : AACoFD

