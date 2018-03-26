Annapolis Police make two arrests in connection with weekend shooting, seeking other suspects

This is an update to a story originally published on Saturday.

UPDATE

Detectives continue their investigation into the shooting that occurred on March 24 in a parking lot off of Greenbriar Lane near Skippers Lane. Detectives believe that more than one male suspect shot at the victim and then fled the area in a vehicle. Detectives located the suspects’ vehicle, parked and unoccupied, shortly after the shooting.

On March 24 detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at a home in the 800 block of Brooke Court. Three handguns were found inside the home. An occupant of the home, Qwmain Martin, 18, was charged with illegal possession of a regulated firearm and illegal possession of ammunition. Besides the prohibition against possessing a handgun because of his age, Martin is also precluded from possession due to prior charges. Martin is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

Detectives identified Isiah Naylor, 21, of Annapolis as a suspect in the shooting. An arrest warrant for attempted second degree murder was issued on March 24 for Naylor and he was arrested on March 26 in Severn.

This is an active and fluid investigation. If you have any information about this shooting please call our detectives at 410-260-3439 or provide an anonymous tip by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.

