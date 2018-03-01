Annapolis City Manager Resigns

Tom Andrews, a career City manager who was hired by former Mayor Mike Pantelides has resigned his position with the City of Annapolis effective March 23rd.

Current Mayor, Gavin Buckley has issued the following statement:

Mayor Gavin Buckley has accepted the resignation of Annapolis City Manager Tom Andrews. His last day will be March 22. Mr. Andrews is a longtime employee of several public service roles in local, state and federal governments, mostly in environmental program management. He became city manager of the City of Annapolis in October 2014. “Because of Tom’s more than 45 years of management and leadership experience, the City of Annapolis is a much better position to face our many coming challenges. I sincerely appreciate his commitment to making sure our Administration’s transition went smoothly. We all wish him the best in his next adventure,” said Mayor Buckley.

Aside from the City Attorney which was a vacant position being served by an Acting City Attorney, Buckley has not made any departmental appointments or changes. He has brought in his own staff in the Mayor’s Office including Brian Calahan as the City’s Economic Policy Analyst, Jane Hruska as his Chief of Staff, Janice Hayes-Williams as the City Ombudsman, William Rowell as Public Engagement Officer, and Susan O’Brien as City Spokesperson.

The search for a new city manager is currently underway.

