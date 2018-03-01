Annapolis Chorale Chamber Chorus to perform Bach Mass in B-Minor

The Annapolis Chorale continues its 2017-2018 season on Saturday, March 10, at 8 p.m. with a performance of JS Bach’s Mass in B-Minor (BWV 232) at historic St. Anne’s Church in Annapolis. This complex and challenging piece is one of Bach’s final works and one of his most intricate. The Annapolis Chorale Chamber Chorus and Annapolis Chamber Orchestra will perform the work under the direction of J. Ernest Green. Joining the Chamber Chorus for these performances are soloists Jessica Satava, soprano; Lindsay Espinosa, soprano; Melanie Regan, mezzo; Joe Regan, tenor, and David Murray, baritone. Organist and Bach expert Larry Molinaro will also perform.

Bach scholar and author Michael Marissen will give a talk on this piece and the music of J.S. Bach at 7:15 p.m. in the church. He is Emeritus Professor of Music at Swarthmore College and author of such books as “Bach & God.”

The “Mass in B Minor” is a glorious but somewhat mysterious piece, says Mr. Green. It was probably never performed in its present form during Bach’s lifetime and its segments were written at different times during his life from the 1730s to the late 1740s. Says Mr. Green, “We are not even sure how the separate folios of music came to be grouped together into what became the “Mass in B Minor” that we know today.”

To bring Bach’s music more alive, this performance will include two large-screen displays that will feature manuscript pages, music, images and translations.

This performance is part of a special all-Bach weekend at St. Anne’s that includes a free concert on March 8 at 6:15 p.m. called “Bach and the Violin” with violinist Tatiana Chulochnikova and a free Sunday Organ Vespers concert that begins with another talk by Dr. Marissen at 2:15 p.m. followed by organist Larry Molinaro performing Bach’s “Clavier-Ubung III” at 3 p.m.

Tickets for the performance are $45/adults, $12/advance-sale students and are on sale now on the Live Arts Maryland website, www.livesartsmaryland.org or by calling 410-263-1906.

Live Arts Maryland is offering free Student Rush tickets a half-hour before the concert for students with a valid ID. Complimentary shuttle service for all patrons will be available from the free Bladen Street garage to and from the church on concert night.

The Annapolis Chorale Chamber Chorus is presented by Live Arts Maryland, one of the region’s largest and most active non-profit arts organizations dedicated to enhancing community life by performing and presenting high-quality music and providing music education for all ages. Live Arts Maryland is also home to the Annapolis Chorale, Annapolis Chamber Orchestra, Cantori and the St. Anne’s Series. The Annapolis Chorale is a resident company of Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts and is supported by the Maryland State Arts Council, the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County and the City of Annapolis.

