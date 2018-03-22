Annapolis based Katcef Brothers recognized by Stella Artois and Water.org on World Water Day

As a result of Katcef Brothers’ continued partnership with Anheuser Busch’s Stella Artois brand and Water.org, the local beer wholesaler received prominent recognition on World Water Day today for its role in helping to provide access to clean water for people in the developing world.

As part of their multi-year global partnership, Stella Artois and Water.org produce a Limited-Edition set of Chalices each year to help end the global water crisis. The purchase of one Chalice helps provide five years of clean water for one person in the developing world.

With water at the heart of beer and the brewing process, Anheuser Busch and Katcef Brothers are both dedicated through the brewery’s “Better World Program” to supporting responsible water stewardship initiatives in Maryland, Washington, D.C. and around the world, recognizing that water is central for agriculture as well as social, economic and environmental well-being.

In a New York City ceremony today on World Water Day, Katcef Brothers was recognized for being an outstanding wholesaler partner in their commitment to help end the global water crisis.

In total, through the past four years of Katcef Brothers’ involvement, they have been directly responsible for the sale of 30,000 chalices, helping to provide five years of clean water for 30,000 people. This year’s Chalice collection features hand-crafted designs inspired by Mexico, India and the Philippines, created by female artists from each of these countries.

“We are proud to join Stella Artois and Water.org here in Annapolis to help raise awareness of the global water crisis that affects more than 750 million people around the world, and support Water.org’s efforts,” said Katcef Brothers President Neal Katcef. “I am also very proud of our efforts locally that emphasize keeping Annapolis green and the importance of clean water here in our city and the Chesapeake Bay.”

“Katcef Brothers has been not only a tremendous supporter of Water.org, but also a passionate advocate for this cause,” said Julie LaGuardia, head of Brand Partnerships at Water.org. “They have embraced social responsibility and gone the extra mile to help us raise awareness of this global issue in their community. We value their commitment and look forward to continuing our efforts to help transform more lives around the world.”

This year, 50 bars, restaurants and liquor stores in Washington, D.C., Annapolis and Montgomery County will participate in the program from Thursday, March 22 through Saturday, March 24. For a complete list, click here. Over the last four years, more than 100 retail partners in Maryland and Washington, D.C. have worked with Katcef Brothers on this initiative.

For decades, Katcef Brothers has supported water and environmental initiatives in its local community in Annapolis and throughout Maryland, including longtime partnerships with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Annapolis Green, and the Annapolis Maritime Museum.

Co-founded by Gary White and Matt Damon, Water.org pioneers market-driven, financial solutions to the global water crisis. For more than 25 years and across 14 countries, Water.org has transformed more than 10 million lives with access to safe water — giving women hope, families health, and communities a future. Currently, millions of people in the developing world spend up to six hours a day collecting water for their families.

Since Stella Artois joined forces with Water.org in 2015, they have helped Water.org provide more than 1.5 million people in the developing world gain access to clean water. They aim to reach 3.5 million people by 2020 through the partnership.

Katcef Brothers was formed in 1933 – the same year as the repeal of Prohibition – by Samuel J. Katcef. Since then, the company has been a major and consistent supporter of the community in Anne Arundel, Howard, and Montgomery Counties, and in Washington, D.C., where Katcef Brothers owns and runs Capital Eagle, a D.C. beer wholesaler. Since the advent of the “Better World” Program of Anheuser Busch (now InBevAnheuser Busch), Katcef Brothers has done its part to promote corporate social responsibility, preserve the environment, and make a difference in the communities where the company lives and works.

