Andrea Mitchell and Judy Woodruff to speak at St. John’s College on Sunday

On March 18, join us at St. John’s College in Annapolis for a unique discussion between two iconic journalists with decades of insight into the state of our nation and the world. Andrea Mitchell, the Chief foreign affairs correspondent for NBC News and host of MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports and Judy Woodruff, Anchor and managing editor of the PBS NewsHour will discuss current affairs and world events.

The event will get underway on Sunday at 230pm when the doors to the Francis Scott Key Auditorium open with the conversation beginning at 3:00pm.

Tickets are general admission and are available online!

