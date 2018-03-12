“Herrmann
“2018

Andrea Mitchell and Judy Woodruff to speak at St. John’s College on Sunday

| March 12, 2018
Rams Head

On March 18, join us at St. John’s College in Annapolis for a unique discussion between two iconic journalists with decades of insight into the state of our nation and the world. Andrea Mitchell, the Chief foreign affairs correspondent for NBC News and host of MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports and  Judy Woodruff, Anchor and managing editor of the PBS NewsHour will discuss current affairs and world events.

The event will get underway on Sunday at 230pm when the doors to the Francis Scott Key Auditorium open with the conversation beginning at 3:00pm.

Tickets are general admission and are available online!

Severn Bank

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»