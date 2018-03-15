An interview with Mayor Gavin Buckley as he passes 100 days in office (PODCAST)

Mayor Gavin Buckley was elected in November 2017 and took office on December 4th. Today marks his 101st day in office and yesterday we sat down with the Mayor for an hour-long conversation to talk about the first one hundred days–how he thinks he is doing…how is is doing..and what is on the horizon.

Citizens wanted change. That was obvious at the polls. They got it with Gavin Buckley. If nothing else, the man is full of ideas, from a “Senior Prom” on the roof of a garage, to a three day music festival, to developing City Dock into a boutique hotel. We talk about capital projects and the looming fiscal issues that he will face.

And…he’s still not giving up on the convention center!

Take a listen and let us know what you think! And be sure you check out The Maryland Crabs Podcast and subscribe!

Art for player background: Joe Barsin | Citizen Pride (check them out–seriously great stuff)

