An Annapolis Film Festival tip from Mary Grace

When it comes to food and wine pairings, everyone’s an expert. But have you tried film pairing? Film pairings are a way to enhance your festival palate in the same way that a fine French white goes with oysters.

For instance, at the Annapolis Film Festival, you could pair “Mary Goes Round,” the story of a drug and alcohol counselor with a drinking problem, with “Cardinals,” in which a drunk driver returns home after serving time in prison and has to reckon with the world she left behind.

As wine experts like to say, “What grows together, goes together.” Likewise, both narratives have Canadian-born directors (Molly McGlynn of “Mary Goes Round” and Grayson Moore and Aidan Shipley of “Cardinals”) and explore the territory of multi-generational addiction. There, however, they diverge.

On Friday night, take in the razor-sharp crispness of “Cardinals,” which delivers with a thriller’s intensity as the protagonist tries to reclaim her old life, despite the fact that the past continues to raise its ugly head.

Annapolis therapist Kathy Miller, owner of Oasis Mental Health, has sponsored the Annapolis Film Festival for six years. She has seen “Mary Goes Round,” and says it illuminates some sensitive family issues yet remains “very entertaining.”

“It’s a really good movie to see and then go out and have a conversation about,” said Miller, who will moderate the after-film discussion at St. John’s College auditorium after the mid-Atlantic premier at noon on Saturday. “Mary Goes Round” can also be seen at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Maryland Hall. “Cardinals” is showing on Friday, March 23 at 8:45 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church.

–Mary Grace Gallagher

