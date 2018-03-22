“Herrmann
“2018

Adult Easter egg hunt scheduled

| March 22, 2018
Rams Head

Annapolis Recreation and Parks will host its annual Adult Easter Egg Hunt at Night on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 8 p.m.

Hundreds of eggs filled with “eggcellent prizes” – including golden eggs worth $50 – will be hidden in Truxtun Park. Participants should bring a basket and flashlight. The egg hunt will be held outside of the “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center. Participants should meet at Truxtun Park Ballfield 1 and arrive by 7:45 p.m.

To register, please go to the “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center at 273 Hilltop Lane in Annapolis. The cost is $10 per person for advance registration and $15 the night of the event. If registering on Saturday night, please arrive by 7 p.m. and have cash to pay. Proceeds benefit the Annapolis Recreation and Parks Scholarship Fund. Rain date is Sunday, March 25. This event is only for adults (ages 18+). Sorry, no children.

If you’re interested in donating prizes, please contact Jennifer Jennings at [email protected]. For more information, please call Annapolis Recreation and Parks at 410-263-7958.

Severn Bank

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«