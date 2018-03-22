Adult Easter egg hunt scheduled

Annapolis Recreation and Parks will host its annual Adult Easter Egg Hunt at Night on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 8 p.m.

Hundreds of eggs filled with “eggcellent prizes” – including golden eggs worth $50 – will be hidden in Truxtun Park. Participants should bring a basket and flashlight. The egg hunt will be held outside of the “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center. Participants should meet at Truxtun Park Ballfield 1 and arrive by 7:45 p.m.

To register, please go to the “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center at 273 Hilltop Lane in Annapolis. The cost is $10 per person for advance registration and $15 the night of the event. If registering on Saturday night, please arrive by 7 p.m. and have cash to pay. Proceeds benefit the Annapolis Recreation and Parks Scholarship Fund. Rain date is Sunday, March 25. This event is only for adults (ages 18+). Sorry, no children.

If you’re interested in donating prizes, please contact Jennifer Jennings at [email protected]. For more information, please call Annapolis Recreation and Parks at 410-263-7958.

