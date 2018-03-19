AACo Watershed Stewards Academy honors stewards

Each year the Anne Arundel County Watershed Stewards Academy honors volunteer Master Watershed Stewards and the environmental professionals who support their action for clean water. The Master Watershed Steward of the Year is awarded to Stewards who excel in engaging their communities to reduce pollution. The Consortium Member of the Year is awarded to an environmental professional who makes a significant impact on projects for clean water. Each year the Anne Arundel County Watershed Stewards Academy honors volunteer Master Watershed Stewards and the environmental professionals who support their action for clean water. The Master Watershed Steward of the Year is awarded to Stewards who excel in engaging their communities to reduce pollution. The Consortium Member of the Year is awarded to an environmental professional who makes a significant impact on projects for clean water.

Master Watershed Stewards are citizen leaders who engage communities to reduce polluted runoff. To become certified, Stewards complete an intensive, research based, hands-on training including a capstone project in their community. Stewards work with neighbors, businesses, schools and houses of worship to install projects such as rain gardens or conservation landscapes that capture polluted runoff. Collectively these actions add up to better health for our local waterways.

The WSA Consortium of Support Professionals are composed of over 80 governmental, non-profit and business professionals who provide technical assistance to Master Watershed Stewards as they move their communities to action.

The Master Watershed Steward and Consortium Member of the Year Awards were presented at WSA’s Annual Conference “Spring into Action” on Saturday, February 24, 2018, at Northeast High School in Pasadena, MD.

Master Watershed Steward of the Year Awards

Master Watershed Steward Lara Mulvaney was honored for her dedication to mentoring Stewards across the county and her commitment to engaging communities in action for clean water. Lara became a Master Watershed Steward in WSA’s first certification course. Since then, she has led countless projects, from rain barrel installations to her neighborhood’s stream restoration. Recently, Lara has been a driving force for the Weed Warriors program while assisting local watershed organizations with GIS projects. Lara is also leading a major stream restoration project in her own Gravely Community.

Master Watershed Steward Jan Atwood was also awarded WSA’s Steward of the Year Award for her commitment to spreading awareness in her Annapolis community. Before graduating from WSA’s ninth certification course, Jan led two capstone projects in her community. Through her work in her Annapolis neighborhood, Jan captured the attention of South River Federation to gain inclusion is a massive stream restoration plan. In January, WSA welcomed Jan onto the Board of Directors. While on the board, Jan will lead a committee to engage Watershed Stewards to ensure the future of the organization suits the needs and vision of Stewards.

WSA Consortium Member of the Year Awards

Missy Jones of Architectural Gardens and Bud Reaves, Anne Arundel County Forester received the WSA Consortium Member of the Year Award.

Chesapeake Bay Landscape Professional and shares her knowledge and experience by teaching field classes for WSA certification courses. Missy Jones became a Master Watershed Steward and Consortium Member in 2012. Missy was awarded Consortium Member of the Year for her willingness to share her knowledge with WSA and her support in completing multiple design and installation projects. Throughout the years, Missy has committed to continuing her education by becoming aLandscape Professional and shares her knowledge and experience by teaching field classes for WSA certification courses.

Bud Reaves received the award for his work with the Anne Arundel County Weed Resistance. Bud’s passion for planting and protecting trees has made him a valuable resource to WSA over the years. With his knowledge of invasive plants and critical areas, Bud has played an instrumental role in many Steward projects. Bud recently developed the Weed Warriors of the Anne Arundel County Weed Resistance. Through this program, Bud connects county residential volunteers with invasive removal training and projects.

The Watershed Stewards Academy (WSA) is a 501 c 3 non-profit organization, located at Arlington Echo Outdoor Education Center. Since 2009, WSA has trained over 200 Master Watershed Stewards in Anne Arundel County.

More information on the Anne Arundel County Watershed Stewards Academy may be found at aawsa.org or by contacting Suzanne Etgen Executive Director, at [email protected] , or (443) 871 0700 or (410) 222 3831.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS