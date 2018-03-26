A home invasion, a rape, and a handgun arrest keep Annapolis Police busy this weekend

The Annapolis Police Department has released information about three recent incidents:

HOME INVASION

On March 23 at 6:24 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Center Street for a report of an assault. The adult female victim reported that a strong arm robbery had occurred. The adult female victim was inside her home and answered a knock at the door. She saw two male suspects wearing masks at the door and they immediately assaulted her. The suspects demanded money and jewelry from the victim. They took money and fled the area. The female victim suffered injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives were able to identify one of the suspects as Guillermo Santiago, 23, formerly of Annapolis and obtained an arrest warrant for robbery for him. Santiago also goes by the nickname “Memo”. Santiago has a prior conviction for first degree assault and should be considered dangerous. If you have any information about the whereabouts of Guillermo “Memo” Santiago please call our detectives at 410-260-3439 or provide an anonymous tip by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.

RAPE

On March 24 at 5:18 a.m. officers responded to the 900 block of President Street for a report of a domestic violence incident. The adult female victim reported that Lamont Fowlkes, 42, of Glen Burnie assaulted and raped her inside a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of Madison Street.

The victim was able to escape the vehicle and reported the assault to police. Fowlkes fled the area before officers arrived. The victim suffered multiple injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Fowlkes and he was arrested in Glen Burnie on March 24. Lamont Fowlkes was charged with two counts of second degree rape, sexual offense in the fourth degree, two counts of second degree assault, and false imprisonment. Fowlkes is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

HANDGUN ARREST

On March 24 at 9:10 p.m. officers responded to the area of Newtowne Drive for a reliable report of a vehicle transporting an individual armed with a possibly illegally concealed handgun. Officers located the vehicle in the area occupied by five people.

Officers conducted a pat down for a handgun on each of the people in the vehicle. One of the occupants, Jim Sheppard, 17, of Annapolis was carrying a loaded handgun in his pant pocket. Besides the prohibition against possessing a handgun because of his age, Sheppard is also precluded from possession due to prior charges. Sheppard was charged as an adult with illegal possession of a regulated firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, illegally carrying a handgun on his person and illegally carrying a handgun in the vehicle. Sheppard is being held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB