Young woman goes missing at the Ilchester Tunnel in Ellicott City

A young couple was out on a date in Ellicott City when they decided to venture to the Ilchester Tunnel a short distance away. The tunnel is reportedly haunted and they decided to see if they conjure up Peeping Tom when things went wrong.

The young woman was able to see Peeping Tom and then it got weird. Her date ran for help, and when he returned, she was nowhere to be found. Just like all the rest.

Take a listen…

Butterfly Kisses will premiere at the Annapolis Film Festival on Friday, March 23, 2018 at 930pm at the Annapolis Elementary School.

Original score: “Outlines” by Steep Steps and “Lash Caress” by Howl of Hundreds

