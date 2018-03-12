“Herrmann
“2018

Young woman goes missing at the Ilchester Tunnel in Ellicott City

| March 12, 2018
Rams Head

A young couple was out on a date in Ellicott City when they decided to venture to the Ilchester Tunnel a short distance away. The tunnel is reportedly haunted and they decided to see if they conjure up Peeping Tom when things went wrong.

The young woman was able to see Peeping Tom and then it got weird. Her date ran for help, and when he returned, she was nowhere to be found. Just like all the rest.

Take a listen…

Butterfly Kisses will premiere at the Annapolis Film Festival on Friday, March 23, 2018 at 930pm at the Annapolis Elementary School.

Original score: “Outlines” by Steep Steps  and “Lash Caress” by Howl of Hundreds

Severn Bank

Category: Entertainment, Events, Just For Fun, LIFE IN THE AREA

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for more than 15 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
»