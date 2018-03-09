9 Midshipmen being investigated for drug use at USNA



After receiving a report on drug use at the US Naval Academy, the Academy issued the following statement. The report of the drug use was first reported in the New York Daily News.

After two midshipmen made a report in late November to United States Naval Academy officials, USNA and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service began conducting an investigation into alleged illicit drug use by midshipmen.

The Naval Academy has thus far begun the administrative disciplinary process against five midshipmen for illicit drug use, to include cocaine, ketamine, ecstasy, and mushrooms, and four midshipmen for failing to report known drug use of others, which is a violation of the Midshipman Administrative Performance and Conduct Instruction. Administrative discipline can include demerits, loss of privileges, restriction, and separation from the Naval Academy.

As a result of the investigation–which is still ongoing–military justice options, to include court-martial, remain available and will be decided upon after the full NCIS investigation is concluded and reviewed. The United States Navy and the Naval Academy both have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to the use of illegal substances and take all allegations of misconduct seriously.

-CDR. David McKinney,USNA Public Affairs Officer