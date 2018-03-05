6th Annapolis St. Patrick’s Day Parade bigger than ever



The 6th Annual Annapolis St. Patricks Day Parade was the largest parade yet. With more than 100 units from as far away as Milwaukee and New York, the parade kicked off promptly at 1pm. Military bands, drum and bagpipe bands, fire trucks, Irish step dancers, and plenty of local businesses and politicians all marched to a crowd estimated at more than 5,000 that lined the sides of West and main Streets.

Many have asked why Annapolis holds a St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 11th. The easy answer would be because we are a weird little town. But the right answer is a bit more pragmatic. Organizer, John O’Leary realized that as a small parade (way back in 2012) that we could never attract the marching units of the other cities like New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore or Washington…because the units woudl want to be in THOSE parades. Also, our local businesses do pretty well on March 17th without a parade. But moving it up a week–that attracts the units from afar, and gives the local merchants another economic boost in the middle of winter! So far, O’Leary has lucked out with the weather–which was spectacular today!

We were perched atop the Maryland Inn for all the action. So, here you go!

