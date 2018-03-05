5 County Educators named finalists for Teacher of the Year
Educators from two elementary schools, a high school, a contract school, and a Center of Applied Technology were named today as finalists for 2018 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year.
- Heather Carnaghan, an eighth-grade teacher at Monarch Global Academy Public Contract School
- Cherryll Clacks, the Triple-E teacher at Van Bokkelen Elementary School
- Katherine Gardner, a physical education teacher at Marley Elementary School
- Pamela Klink, a culinary arts teacher at the Center of Applied Technology – South
- Marlene Kramer, an art teacher at Southern High School
Schools Superintendent George Arlotto was joined by Board of Education President Julie Hummer and Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce CEO Bob Burdon this morning in surprising the finalists in their classrooms. They were chosen by a panel of judges who reviewed their applications and observed them instructing students.
In addition, the following teachers were named finalists for the Independent Schools Teacher of the Year award:
- Christine O’Neil, St. Mary’s Elementary School
- Lauren Rimando , Annapolis Area Christian School
The finalists will be among 40 public school and eight independent school educators to be honored at the 32nd annual Excellence in Education banquet at the BWI Marriott in Linthicum on April 25, 2018. The event is sponsored by AACPS and the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce.
The following public school educators have been nominated by their schools and communities, and will also be honored at the event (semifinalists are noted with an asterisk):
- Kristin Albaugh, Southern Middle School
- Portia Banks, Brooklyn Park Elementary School
- Amanda Brady, Meade Middle School
- Charlene Beyerlein, Jones Elementary School*
- Ina Cheatham, Chesapeake High School
- Stacey Coppock, Folger McKinsey Elementary School*
- Jessica Coyne, Northeast High School*
- Sunny Deitrick, Old Mill High School
- Dana Dobbs, Broadneck High School
- Lisa Fecteau, Lindale Middle School
- Mary Fucella, Point Pleasant Elementary School
- Kristi Giuliano, Bates Middle School
- Margaret Graham, Chesapeake Bay Middle School
- Carolyn Haroth, Crofton Woods Elementary School
- Sarah Jaggars, Corkran Middle School
- Dawn Jarman, Tracey’s Elementary School*
- Nannette (Elizabeth) Littlejohn, Severna Park Middle School
- Christina McCall, Deale Elementary School
- Patrick McCarthy, Meade High School
- Amanda McDowell, Magothy River Middle School
- Staci Moriarty, Windsor Farm Elementary School
- Pam Perry, Rolling Knolls Elementary School
- Sanya Reyes-Chapman, Annapolis High School
- Michele Shaffer, Pershing Hill Elementary School
- Amy Shinn, Central Elementary School
- Kaitlyn Shoemaker, Woodside Elementary School
- Bethany Siwajek, Marley Middle School*
- Lauren Straub, Severn River Middle School
- Lisa Taltavull, Crofton Middle School
- Jill Tippett, Waugh Chapel Elementary School
- Kimberly Travers, Meade Heights Elementary School
- Vickie Valentine, MacArthur Middle School
- Kathryn Ventrudo, Shipley’s Choice Elementary School
- Jill Weigelt, Arundel Middle School
- Michael Wierzbicki, North County High School
The following independent school educators have been nominated by their schools and communities, and will also be honored at the event (semifinalists are noted with an asterisk):
- Kaitlin Kenney, St. Martin’s Lutheran School of Annapolis
- Karen Markiewicz, Saint Philip Neri School
- Diane McGrady, The Alpert Family Aleph Bet Jewish Day School*
- Nancy Pachence, Archbishop Spalding High School
- Jerry Rehanek, School of the Incarnation
- Walter (Jamie) Schlie, St. Mary’s High School*
The event will also honor local businesses that have forged critical partnerships with schools across the county, directly benefitting AACPS’ 82,000 students.
Ticket information for the event can be found here. For sponsorship information, please call Lyn Looft, Program & Event Coordinator for the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce, at 410-266-3960.
Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB