Car crashes into home on Bethany Court in Eastport section of Annapolis

At 1:36 am this morning, units from Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Fire departments responded to the 900 block of Bethany Court for a reported car into a home.

On arrival fire personnel noted that a vehicle had breached the home with a single occupant who was taken to shock-trauma with unknown injuries. The cause of the accident is not known.

The Annapolis and Anne Arundel technical rescue teams were on the scene to asses and stabilize the home. In coordination with the building inspector the home was deemed uninhabitable.

A family of four was home at the time of the incident, but were not injured and were able to exit the home safely. The American Red Cross Red is assisting with the displaced family.

There were no reported injuries to the family or any emergency personnel.

