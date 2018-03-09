Summit School Designer Purse Bingo a huge success

The Summit School held their 1st Designer Purse Bingo on February 2nd at the Annapolis Elks Club. The doors opened at 6:30 pm and more than 250 people tried their luck at winning designer handbags and raffle prizes including a 50/50 raffle! Some very lucky ladies, and a few men, won designer bags from Coach, Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Louis Vuitton.

The event was a huge success with proceeds benefitting The Summit School.

“We’re thrilled with the event,” said Dr. Joan Mele-McCarthy, Executive Director, The Summit School. “Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves and loved the bags and prizes. Hosting an event like this is a group effort and I’d like to thank everyone who came out to play Bingo along with all the volunteers who helped make the event a success.”

A date has been set for the 2nd Annual Designer Purse Bingo, presented by Covington Alsina February 8th, 2019. For more information about The Summit School visit www.thesummitschool.org .

