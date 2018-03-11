11 vying for student spot on the AACPS Board of Education

Eleven high school juniors from across the county have been nominated to be the 2018-2019 Student Member of the Board of Education (SMOB) of Anne Arundel County, the Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils announced today.

The nominees are:

Coleman Campbell, Southern High School

Alana Czarnecki, Chesapeake High School

Vivian Flanagan, Severna Park High School

Aleksandr Gustafson, South River High School

Kyle Hyman, Annapolis High School

Emily Kissinger, Southern High School

Lauren Plews, South River High School

Savannah Quick, Northeast High School

Matthew Smith, Southern High School

Maggie Taylan, Meade High School

Josie Urrea, Severna Park High School

They will be interviewed by a panel later this month, and the field will be narrowed to three finalists.

The finalists will take part in a debate on March 28, and CRASC members will vote for a candidate on April 19.

The candidate elected by the Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils will have his or her name forwarded to Governor Larry Hogan, who must make the appointment.

Anne Arundel County’s student member on the Board of Education is the only one in the nation on a local board who has full voting rights.

Source : AACPS

