11 vying for student spot on the AACPS Board of Education

| March 20, 2018
Eleven high school juniors from across the county have been nominated to be the 2018-2019 Student Member of the Board of Education (SMOB) of Anne Arundel County, the Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils announced today.

The nominees are:

  • Coleman Campbell, Southern High School
  • Alana Czarnecki, Chesapeake High School
  • Vivian Flanagan, Severna Park High School
  • Aleksandr Gustafson, South River High School
  • Kyle Hyman, Annapolis High School
  • Emily Kissinger, Southern High School
  • Lauren Plews, South River High School
  • Savannah Quick, Northeast High School
  • Matthew Smith, Southern High School
  • Maggie Taylan, Meade High School
  • Josie Urrea, Severna Park High School

They will be interviewed by a panel later this month, and the field will be narrowed to three finalists.

The finalists will take part in a debate on March 28, and CRASC members will vote for a candidate on April 19.

The candidate elected by the Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils will have his or her name forwarded to Governor Larry Hogan, who must make the appointment.

Anne Arundel County’s student member on the Board of Education is the only one in the nation on a local board who has full voting rights.

Source :

AACPS

