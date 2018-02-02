World-Renowned classical guitarist Manuel Barrueco joins the ASO

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra is delighted to host world-renowned classical guitarist Manuel Barrueco in the next Masterworks concert of the 2018 season. The concert will take place on March 2 and 3 at 8 pm at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis. Led by its longest-serving Music Director, José-Luis Novo, the concert will feature one of the most beloved pieces for guitar and orchestra, Joaquín Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez. The concert repertoire will also include Xavier Montsalvatge’s Sortilegis, Claude Debussy’s Ibéria fromImages, and Ottorino Respighi’s Pines of Rome.

Manuel Barrueco is an internationally recognized musician whose talents have taken him all over the United States, from the New World Symphony in Miami to the Seattle Symphony, and from the Hollywood Bowl with the Los Angeles Philharmonic to New York’s Lincoln Center. He has been described as a superior and elegant musician, with seductive sound and uncommon lyrical gifts. He has appeared on multiple television programs, including “CBS Sunday Morning” and “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” and even starred in a Lexus car commercial.

Barrueco is a Grammy-nominated recording artist, with his recording of Joaquín Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez being cited as the best recording of that piece in Classic CD Magazine. Barrueco began playing guitar at the age of eight and later completed his advanced studies at the Peabody Conservatory of Music, where he now shares his love for music with a number of wonderfully gifted young guitarists from all over the world.

Single tickets and 3-concert Flex Passes are available at www.annapolissymphony.org. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the Box Office at 410-263-0907.

Major funding for the Annapolis Symphony is generously provided by Elizabeth Richebourg Rea, ezStorage, Coldwell Banker, M&T Bank, Wilmington Trust, the Maryland State Arts Council, Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, and Friends of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra. Mr. Rodrigo’s performance is made possible by a generous gift from William Seale and Marguerite Pelissier.

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra is led by Music Director José-Luis Novo, who is in his thirteenth season with the orchestra. The orchestra comprises 70 professional musicians who perform a variety of symphonic music for audiences of all ages. The non-profit organization provides educational programs through its partnerships with local schools, and various other community outreach efforts.

