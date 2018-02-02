“Herrmann
“Washington

Win some tickets tonight to see the Capitals take on the Maple Leafs in Annapolis

| February 2, 2018
Rams Head

The Capitals will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 3rd!  Right here in Annapolis. Outside. At Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.  Tickets are going fast, but you have a chance to win a pair.  Well, 6 pair.

The Capitals along with Budweiser have teamed up and as we get closer to outdoor hockey in Annapolis, you cheer on the Caps from your favorite Annapolis bars and restaurants on the Red Light Tour.

Fans who visit designated Annapolis Red Light Tour stops and share their experience on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #LightUpAnnapolis will have the chance to win free Budweiser swag and products, Caps prizes and even 2 game tickets! One pair will be given away each night!  All you need to do is use the hashtag while out at your favorite bar and share it on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter–that’s it.  Pro Tip: Make sure that the privacy settings are set to public so the folks at Budweiser and the Capitals can see the hashtag and find you!

So where to go?  Here’s the list!

Severn Bank

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for more than 15 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news--and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009. John's background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
»