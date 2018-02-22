USNA presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

T ickets are on sale now for the U.S. Naval Academy’s musical performance of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Performances will be held Feb. 23, 24 and 25, and March 2, 3, and 4 in Mahan Hall.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays. Tickets for the musical are $19 and can be purchased at the door, online at http://navyperforms.showare.com/ or by calling the Naval Academy’s Music and Theatre Box Office at 410-293-TIXS (8497).

The annual USNA Winter Musical is produced in true Broadway style. It is a fully-staged, costumed, and choreographed production with a live pit orchestra. The performance is under the direction of Mr. Brian Hissong, musical direction of Mr. Monte Maxwell, and production of Dr. Aaron Smith.

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Weber’s “Joseph’s Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” tells the Biblical story of Joseph, his eleven brothers and the coat of many colors from the Book of Genesis. Midshipman 1st Class (senior) Scott Serrato, of San Francisco, Calif., and Midshipman 2nd Class (junior) Maddie Reynolds, of Clarkston, Mich., will take the stage as the leads, Joseph and the narrator.

Drivers without a Department of Defense I.D. are not permitted on the Naval Academy grounds. Audience members may walk-on through Gate 3 on Maryland Avenue. Gate 3 is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. for pedestrian traffic during performance nights. All visitors 18 and older are required to show a valid photo identification to enter the grounds. Cars with handicapped license plates or dashboard cards must be issued a pass from Pass and ID at Gate 1 during normal business hours. After business hours, a pass may be issued by the shift lieutenant at Gate 8. All bags are subject to search.

For additional security and shuttle bus information visit http://www.usna.edu/Transportation/index.php.

For more information about the Naval Academy Music Department, visit http://www.usna.edu/Music.

For more information about the Naval Academy, please visit www.usna.edu or find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/USNavalAcademy/.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB