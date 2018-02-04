USMC spouse named Mrs. Ft. Meade

Elizabeth Peace, a civilian employee at Ft. Meade and wife of Gy. Sgt. Warren Peace, was named Mrs. Ft. Meade this week and will compete for the title of Mrs. Maryland America on May 12, 2018.

Peace is a former airman and news anchor who now works in public affairs. She is competing for the title with her platform: Operation Innocence. As a former security forces officer in the Air Force and survivor of child sexual abuse, Peace became an advocate for children and young adults who are victims of sexual violence. Like most parents, she thought she had done everything a parent could do to ensure her children were safe. Now a mom of a survivor, she has partnered with the national non-profit group Darkness to Light to teach parents how to prevent child sexual abuse rather than just knowing how to respond if it does happen.

“I’m on a mission to prevent sexual assault and child sex abuse, and also to educate adults on how to recognize the signs of abuse and learn how to properly report,” Peace said. “I also feel it’s incredibly important to empower children and young adults to know they are in control of their bodies and if something does happen to them, there are organizations that will help them through their recovery just like they helped us.”

Through Darkness to Light, Peace became a trained facilitator to teach the child sex abuse prevention class to adults in the community, with an emphasis of teaching military families. The two-hour class focuses on learning the facts about child sex abuse, preventing child sex abuse and what to do if you learn it has happened. Peace has taught these courses to parents, educators, mayors and prosecutors and is available to teach them groups, city governments, businesses and individuals.

Peace also volunteers regularly to read to children and as a motivational speaker in schools to talk about healthy self-image and making good choices. Additionally, she continues to seek opportunities to speak at colleges and sororities to work with young women on preventing campus rape and provide bystander training.

To have Peace give a training in your community or workplace, you can contact her on her website, www.jelizabethpeace.com or on Facebook @jelizabethpeace. To find out more about Darkness to Light’s Stewards of Children program, visit www.D2L.org.

