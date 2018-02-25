Two bodies discovered in Odenton home shot to death

Anne Arundel County Police were dispatched early this morning to the 2000 block of Brigadier Boulevard in Odenton early this morning for a report of two people who had ben shot. The caller was identified as a male who also was in the home.

Upon arrival they discovered two victims with gunshot wounds to the head inside the home.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating. The 911 caller is being interviewed by police and has not been labeled a suspect or a person of interest.

The names of the victims, nor any motives have been released at this point.

Police do not feel there is any threat to the community and that this is an isolated incident.

ODENTON DEATH INVESTIGATION: AACP confirm a family member found two people deceased inside. Homicide detectives are on the scene. Police say no danger to the public. #investigation #odenton pic.twitter.com/72XMpUsKFR — Richard Reeve (@abc7Richard) February 25, 2018

This story will be updated.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB