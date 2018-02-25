“Herrmann
Two bodies discovered in Odenton home shot to death

| February 25, 2018
double-homicideAnne Arundel County Police were dispatched early this morning to the 2000 block of Brigadier Boulevard in Odenton early this morning for a report of two people who had ben shot. The caller was identified as a male who also was in the home.

Upon arrival they discovered two victims with gunshot wounds to the head inside the home.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating. The 911 caller is being interviewed by police and has not been labeled a suspect or a person of interest.

The names of the victims, nor any motives have been released at this point.

Police do not feel there is any threat to the community and that this is an isolated incident.

This story will be updated.

