Travel Maryland with your Dachshund

Maryland is a beautiful state with fun and exciting destinations to visit. However, it is probably best seen while traveling with your best friend. There are ample pet-friendly activities and events all throughout the state that you and your pet will love. Here is a list of the top 5 places that you do not want to miss.

Pooch Palooza Dog Festival – Berlin, MD

This event is sponsored by Grand Living Magazine and is a full two days of fun. There are many contests to enter including a cover model search with the winner receiving the cover spot on Delmarva Unleashed. With plenty of vendors on hand, this event provides an excellent shopping experience along with live demos and seminars on the latest trends in canine care. There are even tennis balls dropped from a helicopter. Your dog will love this day trip devoted completely to them.

Cruising the Waterways – Annapolis, MD

One of the most magnetic features of Maryland is its gorgeous waterways. Cruises on the Bay even offers a cruise just for your pet. In the summer, they partner with the local SPCA and it is “all dogs on board” for a cruise out to the Chesapeake Bay.

Explore Baltimore, Frederick, and Charming Ellicott City

Baltimore, Frederick and Ellicott City are all unique, cities and towns that love your four legged friends. Baltimore with the City vibe and the Inner Harbor, Ellicott City with it’s quaint shops, and Frederick with it’s up and coming culinary scene are all very pet-friendly. Central to all is the amazing, pet friendly hotel at the Hyatt Linthicum Heights. This beautiful location keeps you close to all of the great things the area has to offer including BWI.

Billy Goat Trail – Potomac, MD

For the hiking fans, Billy Goat Trail is an essential stop on your road trip. Pets are welcome on portions B and C of the overall trail. Portion A is deemed a little too difficult. One of the most popular hiking destinations in the greater Washington DC area, Billy Goat Trail includes some magnificent views and a spectacular waterfall. It is well traveled and you are certain to see other friendly dogs along the way.

Locust Point Dog Park – Baltimore, MD

A little gem in the middle of busy Baltimore, Locust Point is a favorite spot for locals and tourists alike. This park is fully enclosed and allows for off the leash fun and there is even an enjoyable waterslide. There are even reserved times for smaller dogs are available twice a day.

Maryland Dogfest – LaPlata, MD

Another great event is the annual Maryland Dogfest. Charles County Fairgrounds hosts this event and there are many enjoyable activities all day long. The Marvelous Mutts show is sure to amaze, and your dog can test their skills at the agility course. There are plenty of interactive exhibits that are both fun and educational. Contests are plentiful and there is one that is just right for your dog to show off a little. Combine all of that with some great carnival-style food and you will have a trip you will not soon forget.

Plan your trip to Maryland today! Maryland has a lot of pet-friendly destinations. These are my top 5, but there are so many things you can find in this wonderful state. If you are looking for an exciting road trip with your dachshund, Maryland might just be the best place to start.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS